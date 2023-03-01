Two further arrests over shooting of detective in Northern Ireland

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell has been fighting for his life after he was shot in Omagh a week ago (David Young/PA) — © David Young

Police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Northern Ireland have made two further arrests.

The detective is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after he was shot a number of times in Omagh, Co Tyrone, a week ago.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Omagh and a 57-year-old man in Belfast on Wednesday.

Both were arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Two other men, aged 47 and 71, remain in police custody.

On Tuesday, four other men who had been questioned were released by police.

Mr Caldwell has been fighting for life in hospital since he was shot in front of his young son.

He was targeted at a sports centre in Omagh where he coaches a youth football team.

Police believe two gunmen were involved, and fired at least 10 shots during the attack, striking two cars parked nearby.

Speaking earlier this week, Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said it is believed “a number of people” were involved in the attack which had been “carefully planned”.

Police believe the dissident group the New IRA carried out the attack.

Police have appealed for information about a Ford Fiesta car thought to have been used by the gunmen (PSNI/PA) — © PSNI

Detectives are continuing their appeal for information and witnesses, in particular to anyone who saw a blue Ford Fiesta, thought to have been used by the gunmen in the two weeks before the attack or in the immediate aftermath.

The car’s registration number is MGZ 6242, but police said it was fitted with the false plate FRZ 8414 before the attack.

Independent charity Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £20,000 for key information that could aid the investigation.