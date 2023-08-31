Two men charged over death of woman in crash

The crash occurred in Falkirk in July (PA)

Two men have been arrested and charged over the crash death of a 27-year-old woman.

Amy Rose Wilson died in a crash on New Carron Road in Falkirk on July 29 at around 6.10pm.

The silver Vauxhall Vectra driven by Ms Wilson was in collision with a black Volkswagen Tiguan and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A black Mercedes C-Class which allegedly left the scene was later found abandoned.

A 22-year-old man was taken to hospital and later arrested on an “unrelated matter”, police said, and then released pending further investigation.

On Tuesday, a 27-year-old man was arrested in Essex and a 53-year-old was arrested in London in connection with the death and both are due to appear in court on Friday.

Police are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Susan Balfour of Police Scotland’s major investigation team said: “Our inquiries are ongoing to trace all the occupants of the Mercedes and I would ask anyone with information to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2938 of July 29.