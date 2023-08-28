Two men in court charged with murder over suspected ammonia attack

Two men have appeared in court charged with the murder of a man who died after being sprayed with a substance.

Kenneth Fawcett, of North Shields; and John Wandless, of no fixed abode, both 32, appeared before magistrates at Newcastle Crown Court on Monday charged with murdering Andy Foster, 26, and were remanded in custody until their next court date.

Mr Foster was injured in a suspected ammonia attack when he opened the door at an address on Eighton Terrace, Wrekenton, Gateshead, on August 20, and later died in hospital.

Northumbria Police said two women and a man, who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, and another man who was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, have been released under investigation, pending further inquiries.

Police had previously said that Mr Foster had been sprayed with a substance after answering his front door.

Anyone with information is urged to get in contact with Northumbria Police quoting reference number NP-20230820-1369.

They can also share information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visiting their website.