Two men jailed over ‘truly shocking’ Bishopsgate knife attack

The defendants were each sentenced to 12 years in prison (James Manning/PA)

Two men have been jailed for their part in a daytime robbery and knife attack in central London in which members of the public suffered “savage injuries”.

Tyrone Dean, 24, and Louis Parkinson, 26, wore masks when they tried to snatch mobile phones and flee on bicycles on October 6 but their plans were thwarted when passers-by stepped in and frustrated their attempts at a getaway.

Among the injured were four people who tried to help and were punched in the face or slashed with a knife, which at first was carried by Dean who then passed it to Parkinson, Inner London Crown Court heard.

Judge Benedict Kelleher told Dean and Parkinson: “You acted with appalling violence.

“The incident caused widespread concern and national media coverage. It was a truly shocking example of mindless violence and utter lawlessness.”

Dean and Parkinson, who both have lengthy criminal records stretching back to when they were youths, were each sentenced to 12 years in prison.

They will have to serve at least two-thirds of their jail sentences, and an extra five years on licence once released.

Both men offered their apologies for the stabbings.

Prosecutor Sam Barker, who said the pair had embarked on a “brazen spree” of theft, added: “When civic-minded members of the public sought to apprehend them, the defendants caused them savage injuries with a knife in their frantic attempts to escape.”

Paul Grange was robbed of his telephone in Fitzrovia shortly after 9am, while Nicholas Badger had his stolen on Bishopsgate around 45 minutes later.

CCTV footage showed Dean and Parkinson cycled that morning from Fitzrovia to the Regent Street area, passing London landmarks and to streets that were busy with city workers and people going about their business “not because they were sightseeing, but because they were looking for people to rob of valuable items”, the prosecution said.

Police officers attended at the scene at Bishopsgate (James Manning/PA)

The court heard that Mr Grange and Alison Sanders were each stabbed in the arm by Dean who also stabbed self-employed courier Vladimiros Konstantinidis twice in the the chest and once in the back, causing his lung to collapse.

Another man Henry Charlton-Weedy needed 52 stitches and was also marked for life after being slashed in the face and left with a severe scar running from the top of his cheekbone to his mouth.

Ms Sanders, along with William Allison and Mr Konstantinidis, made up a “brave” group who became involved in a melee during the second incident as they tried to catch the thieves.

It was at the moment Parkinson appeared to be being overpowered, that Dean again produced the knife he had used on Mr Grange in the first incident, the court heard.

The prosecution said Dean could be seen in footage to be brandishing the knife in his hand when he came running towards the group who were fighting Parkinson.

Mr Barker said: “The group broke up as the fight became more ferocious, and Mr Dean swung the knife. Mr Allison was knocked to the ground by Mr Parkinson, and Mr Konsantinidis and Mr Parkinson began to grapple.

“Mr Dean then sought to return to his bicycle, pursued by Alison Sanders. As she single-handedly sought to stop him escaping, Ms Sanders was stabbed by Mr Dean in the arm.”

Mr Konstantinidis said he had been left “in a worse place” after the incident as he had had to spend some of his savings – which had been earmarked for his wedding – when he was forced to take six weeks off work due to his injuries.

In his victim impact statement, he said: “I cannot believe that this has happened to me and so many lives have been changed over a mobile phone, including the suspects who have changed their futures.”

Mr Konstantinidis, who said he had had to deal with “fear, stress and anxiety”, added: “This was a frenzied attack with no control or calculation which could have left me blind or worse dead.”

Ms Sanders needed surgery as the injury she suffered severed a tendon and her radial nerve.

In her victim statement, Ms Sanders told the court that her recovery was expected to take two years and that she would only have 80% function in her right hand and that she may never play the piano again.

Dean and Parkinson wore masks as they tried to snatch mobile phones and flee on bicycles during the incident last year (James Manning/PA)

Ms Sanders said: “I will never be the same as I was before the incident and that is due to the defendants.”

She added: “I used to play piano regularly in church. I enjoyed it and it meant a lot to me. It’s hard to think I may never be able to play the piano in the way I used to.”

Dean, of Willow Walk, Haringey, north London, admitted robbery, possession of a knife, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, theft, two counts of wounding, attempting to wound, and possession of cannabis.

Parkinson, of Catherall Street, Highbury, north London, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of a knife, attempting to wound, wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm, and possession of cannabis.