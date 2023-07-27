Two more youths charged over assault on US tourist in Dublin

A New Yorker in his 50s was seriously injured in the attack (Brian Lawless/PA)

Two more youths have appeared in court charged in relation to an assault on a US tourist in Dublin city centre.

Stephen Termini, a New Yorker in his 50s, was seriously injured in an attack in Talbot Street last week, prompting a wider debate on whether the Irish capital’s streets are safe.

The assault took place in Dublin city centre (Niall Carson/PA)

The two male juveniles, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of offences contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

They were later taken before the Children’s Court in Dublin.

On Sunday, gardai arrested another male juvenile who appeared before a special sitting of the Children’s Court charged in relation to the assault.

He was remanded on bail.