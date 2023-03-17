Two police officers stabbed in central London

Two police officers have been stabbed in central London (PA) — © Peter Byrne

Two police officers have been stabbed in central London in the early hours of Friday morning.

Scotland Yard said the male officers were off duty when the incident happened in Greek Street, Soho.

Police arrived at the scene after being call by the London Ambulance Service at approximately 3.30am to reports that a man had been stabbed.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and possession of Class A drugs.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers attended the scene. A second man was subsequently located – he was also suffering stab injuries.

“Both males were taken to hospital for treatment – the condition of both males is now stable.

“A man has been arrested on suspicion of Section 18 grievous bodily harm GBH and possession of Class A drugs.

“He was taken to a west London police station where he remains.”

Police are still investigating the circumstances around what happened.

Anyone with information that could help the police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD726/17Mar or they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.