Two teenage boys charged with murder of 16-year-old boy in Northampton

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death (Northamptonshire Police/PA) — © Northamptonshire Police

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was stabbed to death.

Rohan Shand, known to his family and friends as Fred, died following the incident near the Cock Hotel in Harborough Road, Kingsthorpe, at about 3.35pm on Wednesday.

Northamptonshire Police said two boys, aged 16 and 14 and both from Northampton, will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning charged with murder.

https://twitter.com/NorthantsPolice/status/1639403602371305472

The boys cannot be named for legal reasons.

Police said a 49-year-old man and a 21-year-old man from Northampton who were arrested in connection with Fred’s death have both been released with no further action.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Officers would still like to speak to witnesses, anyone with information, or anyone with CCTV, doorbell, or dash-cam footage of the area at the time.

Police can be contacted on 101, quoting incident number 23000174855. Alternatively information, including pictures and videos, can be submitted via the online portal mipp.police.uk or by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.