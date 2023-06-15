Two teenage boys charged with murder of Mikey Roynon in Bath

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who died after being attacked at a house party (Jordan Reynolds/PA)

Two teenage boys have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who died after being attacked at a house party.

A 15-year-old from Dorset and a 16-year-old from Wiltshire have been charged with murdering Mikey Roynon and possessing an offensive weapon.

Mikey, from Kingswood in Bristol, died from a single stab wound at a property in Eastfield Avenue in the Weston area of Bath at about 11pm on Saturday.

Avon and Somerset Police said the defendants, who remain in police custody, would appear before Bristol Youth Court on Thursday morning.

The charges come after a magistrate granted officers more time to question the pair.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury, the senior investigating officer, said: “This is a significant development in our investigation and in our quest to achieve justice for Mikey.

“His family have been informed and specialist family liaison officers continue to support them. They have been at the forefront of our minds as we’ve carried out the inquiries which have resulted in these charges.

“The investigation is ongoing and there is still a lot of work for us to do. The cordon has now been reduced but officers are likely to remain at the property for the next few days.

“The support of the local community has been invaluable and I’d once again like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”