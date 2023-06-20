Two women charged with murdering rugby player

Two women will appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court charged with the murder of rugby player Michael Allen, who was stabbed to death near a nightclub in Bodmin (Colin Palmer Photography/Alamy/PA)

Two more people have been charged with murder in connection with the death of a rugby player who was stabbed outside a nightclub.

Tia Taylor, 21, of Northey Road, and Chelsea Powell, 22, of Granny’s Green, both in Bodmin, will appear at Truro Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

The charges relate to the death of Michael Allen, 32, who was allegedly attacked near Eclipse in Victoria Square, Bodmin.

Michael Allen was fatally stabbed near the Eclipse nightclub in Bodmin in April (Handout/PA)

Jake Hill, 24, of Jubilee Terrace, Bodmin, has previously been charged with one count of murder, three counts of attempted murder and two counts of Section 18 causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He is due to stand trial at Truro Crown Court in November.

Emergency services were called to reports of a person with a knife and multiple people with suspected stab wounds near Eclipse at about 3.15am on April 30.

Mr Allen, who played for Bodmin Rugby Club, died at the scene, while seven other people were injured and were taken to hospital for treatment.

Mr Allen’s family described him as “a much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle, who loved his dogs”.