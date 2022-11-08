UK cabinet minister Gavin Williamson tenders resignation amid bullying allegations

File photo dated 17/08/2020 of the then Secretary of State for Education Sir Gavin Williamson in his office at the Department of Education in Westminster

Sir Gavin Williamson has resigned as a minister in the UK Government following the emergence of allegations about his "unethical and immoral" behaviour.

In a tweet sharing his resignation letter, Sir Gavin said he "refuted the characterisation” of the claims made against him but said he “recognises these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing”.

He said his resignation was “with real sadness”.

In his resignation letter, Sir Gavin told Rishi Sunak: "As you know, there is an ongoing complaints process concerning text messages I sent to a colleague.

"I am complying with this process and I have apologised to the recipient for those messages.

"Since then, there have been other allegations made about my past conduct. I refute the characterisation of these claims, but I recognise these are becoming a distraction for the good work this government is doing for the British people.

"I have therefore decided to step back from government so that I can comply fully with the complaints process that is underway and clear my name of any wrongdoing. "

No 10 is carrying out a fact-finding exercise following claims that Cabinet Office minister Sir Gavin told a senior civil servant to "slit your throat", while the Tory party and Parliament's bullying watchdog are looking into allegations made by former chief whip Wendy Morton.

Pressure continued to mount on Sir Gavin as his former deputy Anne Milton alleged he used intimidatory and threatening tactics while he was chief whip.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the senior civil servant who claims to have been bullied by Sir Gavin when he was defence secretary has reportedly submitted a formal complaint to Parliament's Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS).

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision to give a Cabinet-level role to the twice-sacked minister has led to questions about his judgment from critics.

Earlier in the day No 10 said that Mr Sunak still maintains confidence in his ally, but indicated the Prime Minister would act if necessary.

Sir Gavin, who was knighted after being nominated for the honour by Boris Johnson earlier this year, is a divisive figure at Westminster, where he is viewed with suspicion by many Tory MPs because of his reputation as an inveterate plotter.

He was sacked first by former PM Theresa May as defence secretary in 2019 for leaking details of a National Security Council meeting, and then by Mr Johnson as education secretary over the Covid-19 A-levels debacle.

However, he was regarded as a key figure in Mr Sunak's campaign over the summer to become party leader.