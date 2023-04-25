UK police hunt four men ‘with Irish accents’ after boy (16) is bundled into black Mini

Three men jumped out of the vehicle and ‘shouted aggressively’ at the boyHe was then forced into the car along Warwick Avenue, before he was let go 10 minutes later

The black Mini police are looking for

Police in the UK are hunting four men “with Irish accents” after a 16-year-old boy was bundled into a black Mini before being let out 10 minutes later.

Thames Valley Police issued an appeal for witnesses following the terrifying incident when the boy was snatched while walking on a road in Slough, Berkshire, on Saturday.

Three men jumped out of the vehicle and “shouted aggressively” at the boy as he was walking along Warwick Avenue at around 4pm, before bundling him into the vehicle.

The car was then driven away towards Canterbury Avenue before the driver made a right turn.

The Mini then returned to Canterbury Avenue, around 10 minutes later, where the boy was released.

Police issued a description of the suspect vehicle

Police described the car as a black Mini Clubman which had a red roof, two red stripes running across the top and dark alloys.

The driver is described as a white male in his 20s with short, dark hair who was wearing black clothing.

The man in the passenger seat is also thought to be a white male in his 20s with short, dark hair and approximately 5ft 8ins tall.

He was wearing a grey puffa-style hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

He was also carrying a one-metre implement that police believe was either a knife or a stick.

One of the back seat passengers is thought to be a white man in his 20s with short, brown hair and approximately 5ft 9ins tall.

He is of a slim/muscular build and was wearing a red short sleeved T-shirt, black trousers and black and white trainers.

Meanwhile, the other back seat passenger was also described as a white male in his 20s with short, black hair and approximately 5ft 9ins tall. He was wearing a long sleeved black jumper and black tracksuit bottoms.

Police said all four men were described as having Irish accents.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Ashley Jones, based at Slough police station, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or who has information about what happened to please come forward.

“We would also appeal to any motorists who were in the local area around the time of the incident to please check dash-cam footage in case it may have captured something that could assist the investigation.

“Additionally, please could any residents in the vicinity of Warwick Avenue and Canterbury Avenue with CCTV also review any footage and get in touch if you believe it may have captured anything that could help the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43230163928.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”