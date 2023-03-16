UK to ban TikTok from Government phones

TikTok will be banned on Government phones, ministers are expected to announce after security concerns were raised about use of the Chinese-owned app (Josef Kubes/Alamy/PA) — © Alamy Stock Photo

TikTok will be banned on Government phones, ministers are expected to announce after security concerns were raised about use of the Chinese-owned app.

Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden will announce details in the Commons on Thursday, the PA news agency understands.

Oliver Dowden, Cabinet Office minister, will announce the ban on Thursday, it is understood

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been under pressure from senior MPs to follow the US and EU in banning the social media app from government devices.

TikTok said bans have been based on “misplaced fears and seemingly driven by wider geopolitics”, saying it would be “disappointed by such a move” in the UK.