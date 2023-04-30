UK to continue Sudan rescue operation with further flight from port

The evacuation of British Nationals onto an awaiting RAF aircraft at Wadi Saeedna Air Base in Khartoum (Ministry of Defence/PA) — © PO Phot Arron Hoare

The UK will run a further evacuation flight from Port Sudan on Monday for those still trapped in the country after officially ending the operation from an airfield near Khartoum, the Government has said.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said rescue efforts would continue from the east of Sudan as Britain and its international allies advocate for a long-term ceasefire.

The UK has evacuated 2,122 people on 23 flights from the Wadi Saeedna airfield near Khartoum.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Cleverly said: “The UK has now airlifted over 2,100 people to safety from Sudan, in what has been the largest and longest evacuation of any Western country.

“I want to thank all of those working to deliver this evacuation and ensure as many people as possible are brought to safety.

“Evacuation flights have ended from Wadi Saeedna but our rescue efforts continue from Port Sudan.

“We continue to do everything in our power to secure a long-term ceasefire, a stable transition to civilian rule and an end the violence in Sudan.”

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “I am grateful to our armed forces who have ensured there was an alternative to Wadi Saeedna and who are currently supporting FCDO and Border Force staff to facilitate the rescue effort.

“HMS Lancaster and the RAF are also there in support of HMG.”