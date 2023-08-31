UK to launch new education partnerships with Rwanda

The UK will launch a series of education initiatives in Rwanda during a three-day visit by a Foreign Office minister.

Andrew Mitchell will announce two measures aimed at strengthening education in Rwanda.

Under the UK’s new Girls in Rwanda Learn (Girl) programme, he will sign a seven-year partnership with Unicef that focuses on keeping girls in school who are at risk of dropping out, and supporting children with disabilities.

He is also expected to launch the British Council’s Digital Library, which is part of the UK’s efforts to make educational resources available to all.

Access to the library will be free for 12 months and provides more than 80,000 resources.

Mr Mitchell said: “During my visit to Rwanda, I will explore the depth and breadth of our relationship.

“Our two countries continue to work together on a range of issues important to both nations and the region, including climate change and women and girls’ education.

“The long-term partnership between the UK and Rwanda is underpinned by our support to help eradicate poverty, educate children, especially girls, and provide British expertise to improve the delivery of public services for all.”

Mr Mitchell will see the impact of British Investment Partnerships in Rwanda, visiting a water treatment plant that is part of a joint venture between British International Investment (BII) and Metito.

High-level discussions will also take place with President Paul Kagame and minister of foreign affairs Vincent Biruta, focusing on bilateral relations and regional issues.

Mr Mitchell will also attend Rwanda’s annual gorilla naming ceremony, Kwita Izina, to highlight conservation efforts.

The Foreign Office says the UK’s dedication to Rwanda’s development will be further highlighted at the UK-African Investment Summit in London in April 2024.

In April 2022, the UK and Rwanda agreed a Migration and Economic Development Partnership, which includes a five-year “asylum partnership arrangement”.

However, nobody has yet been sent to Rwanda amid ongoing legal challenges, although the High Court upheld the overall lawfulness of the policy in December 2022.