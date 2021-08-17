UK to welcome 20,000 at-risk Afghans fleeing Taliban regime

UUP leader Beattie urges Executive to follow Boris’s lead and offer a safe home for refugees

Some 20,000 Afghans are to be welcomed to the UK in coming years as the Government last night unveiled the details of a scheme to provide sanctuary for those most at risk of persecution by the Taliban.

Fears have been building for those who worked against the Taliban in Afghanistan since the fall of Kabul to the militants on Sunday, with increasing calls for ministers to step up to rescue those who wish to leave the country.

Boris Johnson has promised that up to 5,000 Afghans can find refuge in the UK this year, with up to 20,000 in the longer term.

The Prime Minister said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to all those who have worked with us to make Afghanistan a better place over the last 20 years.

“Many of them, particularly women, are now in urgent need of our help. I am proud that the UK has been able to put in place this route to help them and their families live safely in the UK.”

Hundreds of people run alongside a US Air Force transport plane

Ulster Unionist leader and Army veteran Doug Beattie, who won the Military Cross for his service in Afghanistan, has urged the Stormont Executive to provide a safe home for Afghans who helped allied forces.

And Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong slammed the Executive ministers in a tweet yesterday in which she said she was “really disappointed” no statement had been released announcing support for welcoming refugees here.

In its first Press conference since seizing control, the Taliban said on Tuesday that it would guarantee safety for those who had previously opposed the group, and uphold women’s rights, albeit within the constraints of Sharia law.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, according to a translation by al Jazeera, told journalists: “We do not have any grudges against anybody.

“We have pardoned anyone, all those who have fought against us. We don’t want to repeat any conflict, any war, again, and we want to do away with the factors for conflict.

“Therefore, the Islamic Emirate does not have any kind of hostility or animosity with anyone, animosities have come to an end, and we would like to live peacefully. We don’t want any internal enemies and any external enemies.”

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid

But experts have expressed scepticism and warned that the country could again become a hotbed for terrorism.

The new Afghan Citizens’ Resettlement Scheme will target women, children, and others who have been forced to flee their home or face threats of persecution from the Taliban.

And the Government said this was in addition to the 5,000 Afghans already expected to move to the UK under the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (ARAP), which is designed to offer local allies such as interpreters priority relocation to the UK. Government figures showed 2,000 have already arrived under the ARAP programme.

On Tuesday evening, Home Secretary Priti Patel chaired a meeting of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance — comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States — to identify safe and legal routes for those who need to leave Afghanistan.

Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint near the US embassy

Priority will be given to women and girls, and religious and other minorities.

Ms Patel said: “The UK Government will always stand by those in the world in their hour of need when fleeing persecution or oppression.

“I want to ensure that as a nation we do everything possible to provide support to the most vulnerable fleeing Afghanistan so they can start a new life in safety in the UK, away from the tyranny and oppression they now face.”

Ministers said they would keep the scheme under review in coming years, and would work with devolved nations and local councils to deliver support for those fleeing to the UK.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Getty Images.

Already local leaders have made clear their intentions to help with the effort of housing the refugees. Steve Rotheram, metro mayor for the Liverpool City Region, said they would “do all we can to assist refugees from this terrible conflict”.

Mr Beattie said Northern Ireland should offer a home to those who need it. He said: “It’s important now that Northern Ireland, along with the rest of the international community, come together to support these people, and if they need a home then it is important that we here in Northern Ireland open our doors and give them a home.

“In our time of need they supported us, in their time of need, we must support them.”

In a social media post, Alliance’s Ms Armstrong said she was “really disappointed” there had been no statement by the First Minister and Deputy First Ministers.

“Scotland and Wales FMs have said they are willing to welcome refugees. Where is NI? I’ve asked for update — nothing. The silence is shameful,” she said.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson earlier said NI has a duty to consider offering sanctuary to some refugees from Afghanistan. He told the BBC he feared there would be “terrible consequences from the Taliban” for people who “very courageously worked alongside our military”.