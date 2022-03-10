Ukraine: Government still making refugees ‘jump through hoops’ to flee war and come to UK, says MP Farry

People cross on a path under a bridge that was destroyed by Ukrainian troops designed to slow any Russian military advance, while fleeing the town of Irpin

The Government is still asking Ukrainian refugees to “jump through hoops” to get into the UK, despite the Home Secretary’s new proposals to “streamline” the visa system, an Alliance MP has said.

And the SDLP also accused Priti Patel of “no more than an attempt to save face” after she announced to the Commons that fleeing Ukrainians with passports will no longer need to go to a visa application centre to undergo a biometric check before they come to the UK.

“Instead, once their application has been considered and appropriate checks completed, they will receive direct notification that they’re eligible for the scheme and can come to the UK,” the Home Secretary told MPs.

“In short, Ukrainians with passports will be able to get permission to come here fully online from wherever they are and will be able to give their biometrics once in Britain. This will mean that visa application centres across Europe can focus their efforts on helping Ukrainians without passports.”

The UK’s approach to resettling refugees fleeing Ukraine has been widely criticised. The UK is currently only admitting those with family already living in the UK; however a second scheme which will place refugees with a sponsor family or NGO — regardless if they have family in the UK — is set to launch in the coming days. Alliance Party MP Stephen Farry said in-person appointments should never have been introduced in the first place for Ukrainian refugees. “Even with this step, it is absurd to ask those fleeing to jump through hoops and wait to reach safety,” he said.

“Visas are still required and only Ukrainian nationals with immediate family members in the UK are eligible to apply. There are many Ukrainians who don’t have family connections in the UK, but do wish to come here. The Home Secretary must waive visas for all those fleeing the invasion.” SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said: “Despite the criticism of the British Government’s humanitarian approach to the invasion of Ukraine, in stark contrast to their posturing and grasping for relevance on the world stage, this new system will still require people whose lives have been turned upside down to go through a complicated online process to access help.

“This latest move from Home Secretary Priti Patel is no more than an attempt to save face. I repeat my call that the British Government should follow the South and the EU and allow Ukrainian refugees into the country without visa checks. Any attempt to dress this up as relating to security concerns is utter nonsense.”

Ulster Unionist peer Lord Rogan praised the “outpouring of goodwill and kindness” from across the UK for the Ukrainian people, adding, “as ever, the good folk of Northern Ireland have led the way”. He suggested that “a similarly positive attitude should be adopted by UK Government Ministers in relation to the extension of visas for Ukrainian refugees to gain safe passage to the United Kingdom”.

Patrick Corrigan, NI programme director at Amnesty International, said Ms Patel’s new policy “is simply not good enough given the scale and urgency of the situation”. He added: “This new scheme from the Home Office still makes it incredibly difficult for Ukrainian refugees to enter the UK and is still full of red tape.

“People who have been forced to run for their lives are being asked to provide birth certificates, proof of relationships and residence, and with all documentation translated into English.

“There is a simple solution to this and that is for the UK Government to match other European countries like Ireland by immediately waiving visa requirements. That would allow people fleeing a war zone to come to the UK, as they have a right to do under the United Nations Refugee Convention to which the UK is a signatory.”