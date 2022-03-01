Ukraine relief efforts across Northern Ireland inundated with donations

One woman described how her initial aim to send four packets of supplies will see five to six lorries full heading to the Polish/Ukraine border.

Those collecting in Northern Ireland to gather supplies to help Ukrainians fleeing their homes from the Russian invasion have been inundated with donations.

As warnings are sounded that Ukraine is on the brink of a humanitarian catastrophe, consignments are set to be driven across Europe later this week.

Collection points have sprung up across the region, from churches, to MLA constituency officers to tanning studios and cafes.

Kinga Orkisz, who is originally from Poland, said she originally intended to gather four packets of supplies to send to Ukraine.

But her efforts will see an estimated six lorries of supplies being sent to the Polish/Ukraine border.

Kinga Orkisz with her husband Paul and son Konrad, who moved to Northern Ireland 16 years ago from Poland, sort supplies at their south Belfast business unit on Apollo Road to be sent to help the Ukrainian people (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Such lovely people have brought food, clothes, everything you can think of for Ukraine,” she told the PA news agency.

“One lady came here and said she had £50 and asked what to buy, we said tea and sugar, 25 minutes later she brought us 75kg of sugar and probably 500 bags of tea.

“It’s amazing, for me this is a miracle.

“I can’t say exactly how much has been donated because I am in one warehouse on the Boucher Road and a friend is in another warehouse in Mallusk and there are also other collection points in Belfast and across Northern Ireland.

“We will probably be sending five or six lorries to the Polish border.

Read more NI Nobel Prize winner Mairead Maguire opposes ‘punishment’ and military action against Russia

“The situation in Ukraine is always changing.

“A lot of Polish people are sharing their houses with Ukrainians and are putting posts on Facebook about what they need.

“Yesterday in the warehouse I met three guys from Ukraine, everyone was crying.

“I don’t usually get involved with charity so I didn’t expect this response, for me, it is a miracle.”

Ms Orkisz said many in the Polish community are afraid for what will happen next.

“My grandson is six years old, he lives with me in Belfast, and when I look at him and his smile, I think every kid deserves to live in a free country,” she said.

In west Belfast Foodstock has expanded in recent days to collect goods for Ukraine.

Paul Doherty said they are working hard to get as many donations together to transport to the borders of Ukraine.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

“We have seen a tremendous response from this community in west Belfast where people have been donating various items that are really essential to those people who find themselves in great difficulty at the minute in Ukraine,” he told PA.

“We have been inundated with winter clothing and winter coats, we’re now prioritising nappies, toiletries, hygiene products and tinned food for people in these border regions.

“Basically this is people looking out for people, we have seen a lot of people coming to us who have been watching events on television and they want to help.

“This is our way of helping, from Belfast to Ukraine, people coming together for the purpose of helping others.

“I’ve seen on television families in quite distressing circumstances and as a person who has a family, who has children, you put yourself in those people’s shoes, and all you want to do it help.

“Our plan is to get a container away by the weekend.

“There has been a lot of work going on in the background in terms of potential obstacles to overcome, crossing borders, transporting these items.”