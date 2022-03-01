Ukraine’s president tweets gratitude over William and Kate’s social media post

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed President Zelensky and his wife to Buckingham Palace In October 2020.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has thanked the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for expressing their solidarity with the people of his homeland.

The foreign leader said he was “grateful” to the couple who tweeted on Sunday that they stood with “the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight” for the future.

The Cambridges signed off their message with their initials, indicating they had personally posted the words of support.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and his wife, Olena, during an audience at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

In response, President Zelensky tweeted on Tuesday: “Olena and I are grateful to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge @RoyalFamily that at this crucial time, when Ukraine is courageously opposing Russia’s invasion, they stand by our country and support our brave citizens.

“Good will triumph.”

In October 2020, William and Kate welcomed Mr Zelensky and his wife Olena to Buckingham Palace for an audience on behalf of the Queen.

The royal pair met the president and his wife, who were on a two-day visit, in the palace’s Throne Room.

William and Kate wrote in their tweet on Saturday: “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future.

“Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future W & C.”

The couple included the flag of Ukraine in the post, which was retweeted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.