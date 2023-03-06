Ukrainian national, 14, dies after being found unconscious on beach

Police said the death is currently being treated as unexplained (PA) — © Peter Byrne

A 14-year-old girl, who was a Ukrainian national, has died after being found unconscious on a beach in south Devon.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they were called to reports of a missing teenager from the Dawlish area on Saturday.

The force said localised searches with the support of a police helicopter and coastguard located an unconscious person on a beach in the town.

The girl was airlifted to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital where she later died.

Detective Inspector Becky Davies said: “The deceased girl was a Ukrainian national who was living in the Dawlish area; contact has been made with the Ukrainian embassy and the Home Office are also aware of this incident.

“This death is currently being treated as unexplained and inquiries continue as to the circumstances surrounding this death.”