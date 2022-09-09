United Kingdom in mourning after the Queen passes away

Tributes paid to the longest-reigning monarch who died peacefully as King Charles ascends to the throne

Members of royal household staff posts a notice on the gates of the Buckingham Palace in London announcing the death of

Princes William, Andrew and Edward along with Sophie on their way to the Queen at Balmoral shortly before her death

The death of the Queen has plunged a shocked nation into mourning for its longest-reigning monarch, with the new King expressing the "greatest sadness" at the loss of his "beloved mother".

Charles III led a nation in mourning after the Queen passed away "peacefully" yesterday afternoon aged 96.

She died at Balmoral, the Scottish estate where she had spent much of the summer, having served as head of state for more than 70 years.

Charles acceded to the throne immediately after her passing.

One of the first acts of the new monarch was to speak of his grief and highlight the "respect and deep affection" in which the Queen was "so widely held".

He said: "The death of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved mother.

"I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held."

Prime Minister Liz Truss — just two days into her role — heralded the late monarch's "great legacy" outside Downing Street as news of the end of the New Elizabethan era became a reality.

"Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built. Our country has grown and flourished under her reign,” she said.

"Britain is the great country it is today because of her."

She added: "Through thick and thin, Queen Elizabeth II provided us with the stability and the strength that we needed.

"She was the very spirit of Great Britain — and that spirit will endure."

The Queen acceded to the throne in 1952 and steered the monarchy through turbulent times, as Britain’s Empire ended and its place in the world fundamentally changed.

As the nation comes to terms with her passing, detailed plans, codenamed London Bridge, are being rapidly put into action.

The Queen's state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey, most likely next Monday, September 19.

The King and his wife, Camilla, now Queen Consort, will return to London today, Buckingham Palace said.

He is expected to address the nation on television this evening. An Accession Council — the formal proclamation of Charles as King — will take place tomorrow.

Charles is expected to visit Northern Ireland early next week.

Last night, at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in Co Down, the royal residence in Northern Ireland, a purple floral arrangement designed in the shape of a crown had been left on the ground.

A simple white card in the middle of the flowers read: "The heart of the world is broken."

Buckingham Palace made the official announcement of the Queen’s passing at 6.30pm last night.

A brief 26-word statement said: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Earlier, senior royals had rushed to Balmoral after the Queen's doctors became concerned about her health, and placed her under medical supervision.

In the House of Commons, Ms Truss was on the front bench after her first major policy announcement as PM when she received the news.

The initial indication that something was wrong came as Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Nadhim Zahawi, came into the Chamber and began urgently speaking to Ms Truss while she was listening to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's response to her energy statement.

Last night, members of the public began to leave flowers at the gates of Buckingham Palace, where officials carried a notice confirming the Queen's death to the gates and the flag was lowered to half mast. There were tears and many well wishers sang the national anthem.

In Northern Ireland, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson led tributes.

He said: “Her Majesty led by example in Northern Ireland and reached out the hand of friendship to help with the reconciliation process. We are duty bound to build on that foundation."

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill praised the Queen’s “significant contribution and determined efforts to advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands."

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris said: “Her Majesty dedicated herself to our family of nations, no more so was this apparent than in Northern Ireland. We will always be greatly indebted for her efforts to promote reconciliation and the fostering of better community relations, ensuring peace and stability."

Irish President Michael D Higgins said the Queen was "a remarkable friend of Ireland", while Taoiseach Micheal Martin said that her wisdom and experience were "truly unique".

Church leaders across the island of Ireland said she will be remembered for her steadfastness, quiet dedication and great faith.

The long-held London Bridge plans for the Queen's death set out a strict timetable which will feature a lying in state and then the solemnity and grandeur of a state funeral.

The arrangements have a more complex factor due to the Queen's death being in Scotland — and have triggered Operation Unicorn, the contingency plans in case of such an event.

Members of the royal family will be expected in the coming days to hold a poignant vigil around the Queen's coffin in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, and the Queen's coffin will have to be transported by RAF plane back to London.

She is expected to lie in state in a few days' time in London, with her funeral held in Westminster Abbey in central London.

London is expected to be packed by mourners, with the Government concerned its infrastructure will be overwhelmed with thousands expected to descend on the capital for the momentous occasion.

Today, gun salutes — one round for every year of the Queen's life — will be fired in central London.

The King and his Queen Consort Camilla will return to London, with the monarch holding his first audience with the Prime Minister.

In the evening, the King will address the nation on television, paying tribute to his mother and pledging to serve as head of state.

The PM and senior ministers will attend a public service of remembrance at St Paul's in central London.

Tomorrow morning, a Accession Council will meet at St James's Palace in London to formally proclaim Charles as the new sovereign.