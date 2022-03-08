UUP peer Lord Empey: ‘Putin is a 21st Century Hitler who should be tried for war crimes’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has delivered an impassioned address to the UK parliament where he urged it to treat Russia as a terrorist state and protect Ukrainian skies.

Mr Zelensky has gained admiration for his determined resistance to Russian invasion.

Greeted with applause from MPs, he reminded the UK that Ukraine will not give up or lose in a speech that made history as he was the first foreign leader to make such an address.

With echoes of a wartime speech from Winston Churchill, he said: “We will fight to the end, in the sea, in the air, we will continue fighting for our land whatever the cost.

“We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets. I would like to add that we will fight on the banks of different rivers and we are looking for the help of civilised countries.

“We are thankful for this help.”

Ulster Unionist Peer, Lord Empey, who attended the unique Parliamentary event, described Russian President Vladimir Putin as a modern day Hitler.

“It was an emotional and unifying event. Rarely has such unity been on display in the Chamber, and President Zelenskyy received two standing ovations.

“Members of both Houses have been shocked by the sheer brutality of Putin's invasion, and many of us never thought that we would see the day when tanks were rolling over the plains of Europe again,” he said.

"Putin has become the 21st Century Hitler and cares nothing for his own young and frightened soldiers any more than he cares for innocent men, women and children that his rockets and shells are killing. The sheer destruction of cities in modern day Europe is appalling.

“I sincerely hope that evidence is being gathered for future war crimes trials. Other dictators have ended up in jail for their crimes and so should Putin.”

Speaking to BBC Evening Extra after the speech Foyle MP Colum Eastwood said the Ukrainian people need more than warm words from the UK Government.

"They are getting that in lots of different places but they’re not getting it from this British government unfortunately.

"The numbers have been miniscule in terms of refugees being accepted here. It’s quite pathetic really.

"Given all that is happening, all that we’ve seen, all of the strong and warm words that we’ve given to President Zelensky and Ukraine it’s just ridiculous really that we have 50 refugees being accepted into Britain and Northern Ireland. It’s just wrong.”

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson praised the people of Ukraine. “Our response will not be judged by the volume or strength of our applause for President Zelensky.

"It will be judged by the volume and strength of our response to his requests for help. For practical military support and for humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine.

"We pray for their success. We dare not let them down.”

Defence secretary Ben Wallace said the UK will increase "lethal and non-lethal aid" to Ukraine amid Russia's continued military assault.

It will cover equipment for those fighting against Russia and also aid for those affected by the invasion. However, Mr Wallace rejected calls for a no-fly zone over Ukraine, saying it would not halt Russian artillery or missiles.

Speaking on Tuesday, the Ukrainian president appealed: “Please increase the pressure of sanctions against this country and please recognise this country as a terrorist state and please make sure that our Ukrainian skies are safe.

“Please make sure that you do what needs to be done and what is stipulated by the greatness of your country.”

President Zelensky delivered a remote address in which he spoke about the first 13 days of war and how they do not want to lose their country in the same way England stood against the Nazis.

He told parliament that on day one at 4am Ukraine was attacked with missiles. Everybody woke up and since then they have not been sleeping.

They have fought air strikes and when Russian forces demanded that they lay down arms they continued to fight.

Ukrainians remained humane and by day 5 “terror”, in the form of constant shelling, was inflicted on cities but “it didn’t break us”.

By day 8 Russian tanks targeted a nuclear power station, he said, and on day 10 Ukrainians tried to stop armoured vehicles with their bare hands.

On day 12 the losses of the Russian army exceeded 10,000 people killed.

And on day 13, Mariupol was attacked and a child was killed in a city where they have been deprived of food and water.

“These children could have lived but they have been taken away from us,” he said.