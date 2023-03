Victim of notorious NI paedophile in plea for him never to be freed

Woman groomed at 11 waives anonymity to urge that serial offender must die in jail as he awaits sentencing for abuse of boy, writes Allison Morris

Nightmare: Jade Critchlow when she was 11 in Blackpool while the abuse was taking place

Allison Morris Mon 24 May 2021 at 23:00