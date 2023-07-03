Virgin company in High Court fight with US train operator

Virgin Enterprises was part of the Virgin Group, founded by businessman Sir Richard Branson, the hearing was told (Steve Parsons/PA)

A Virgin company has begun a High Court fight with an American train operator which pulled out of a deal after alleging that the “Virgin brand” had stopped being a “brand of international high repute”.

Lawyers representing Virgin Enterprises told a judge at a High Court hearing in London that Brightline Holdings’ allegation was “cynical and spurious”.

The deal meant that Brightline would rebrand its rail services in the United States as “Virgin Trains USA”, Judge Mark Pelling heard.

Virgin Enterprises says Brightline is in breach of a trademark licence agreement and wants around £200 million damages, the judge was told.

Brightline says Virgin Enterprises’ claim should be dismissed.

Judge Pelling has begun overseeing a trial, at the Rolls Building in central London, which is due to last three weeks.

He heard that Virgin Enterprises was part of the Virgin Group, founded by businessman Sir Richard Branson, and managed intellectual property relating to the “Virgin brand”.

“This dispute arises out of a trademark licence agreement dated November 15 2018 between (Virgin Enterprises) and (Brightline) pursuant to which Virgin Enterprises agreed to license the Virgin brand to Brightline such that Brightline would rebrand its rail services in the USA as ‘Virgin Trains USA’,” Daniel Toledano KC, Emma Himsworth KC, and Maximilian Schlote told the judge in a written case outline.

“The term of the (agreement) was for an initial 20 years, which was extendable.”

They said a clause in the agreement allowed Brightline to terminate the agreement, after giving written notice, if the Virgin brand had ceased to be a “brand of international high repute” – and told the judge that an “exit fee” had been agreed.

“Very soon after concluding the (agreement), it appears that Brightline had second thoughts about the deal it had struck and began looking for a way to extricate itself from it as soon as possible and without paying the contractually agreed exit fee,” they added.

“At the height of the first wave of the Covid-19 global pandemic, Brightline sought to terminate the (agreement), on the basis of a cynical and spurious allegation that the Virgin brand had ceased to be a brand of international high repute.”

The case was being heard at the Rolls Building in London (Steve Parsons/PA)

Lawyers representing Brightline told the judge that the claim should be dismissed.

“This is a claim brought by (Virgin Enterprises) against Brightline for very substantial sums – in excess of 250 million US dollars – said to be due as damages for breach of a trademark licence agreement between the parties dated November 15 2018,” they said.

“Brightline terminated the (agreement) on July 29 2020.

“(Virgin Enterprises) claims that this was a renunciatory breach of the (agreement).”

The lawyers said the “liability” issue the judge had to decide was, “simply stated”, was Brightline “entitled to terminate” the agreement.

They added: “The claim should be dismissed.”