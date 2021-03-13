‘Voice of Formula One’ Murray Walker dies aged 97

Martin Brundle, who commentated alongside Walker in the final years of his career, led the tributes on social media.

Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One, has died aged 97, the British Racing Drivers’ Club has said.

Walker, whose broadcasting career spanned more than 50 years, worked for the BBC and ITV, before he retired from commentating in 2001.

The BRDC said in a statement: “It’s with great sadness we share the news of the passing of BRDC Associate Member Murray Walker OBE.

“A friend, a true motorsport legend, the nation’s favourite commentator and a contagious smile.

“We thank Murray for all he has done for our community. RIP our friend.”

Writing on Twitter, Brundle said: “Rest In Peace, Murray Walker.

“Wonderful man in every respect. National treasure, communication genius, Formula One legend.”

F1 tweeted: “We are immensely sad to hear that Murray Walker has passed away.

“His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world. He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed.”

It was in Northern Ireland, at the age of just five, where Walker himself recalled that he first became fascinated with speed, and girls.

"I spent a lot of time in Belfast, where my father was racing a motorbike for the Norton team," he said.

"Most of my memories are centred around a team member of his called Jimmy Shaw, who owned a car business in Belfast.

"Jimmy had five daughters and, as I grew up, I fell in love with each of them in turn, eventually trying unsuccessfully to marry one of them.

"Jimmy's wife Ethel, had a cupboard in which she kept herbs. "The aroma emanating from it was so distinctive that, when I smelt something similar a few years ago, it was as though the blinds had been opened on the window of my past.

"At that moment, I could have given the most intricate description of the Shaws' house, from the pattern on the carpet to the pictures on the walls."