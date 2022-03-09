War in ‘breadbasket of Europe’ could see rise in cost of food in our supermarkets, warn NI firms

The war in Ukraine — known as the ‘breadbasket of Europe’ — will soon be felt in price rises on the supermarket shelves, it has been warned.

Ukraine and Russia are top exporters of wheat, collectively accounting for roughly 30% of global wheat exports.

Although the UK does not buy its wheat from there, the war has already had a massive impact on the global market which is causing prices to skyrocket. Last week, wheat prices hit a 14-year high.

That won’t just affect bread, but also everything from beer, pasta, biscuits to even pet food.

And inflation — already high at 5.4% — is expected to rise again to more than 7%.

Ciaran Harkin, managing director of Andrew’s Flour based in Belfast, has said that the price of wheat in recent weeks has “seen unprecedented increases”.

“Between February 21 and today, wheat prices on the European futures market have increased 39%, and it is very difficult to predict where prices will go,” he said.

“This sharp jump in market prices follows earlier increases as a result of relatively poor harvests in 2021.

“It is inevitable that in time they will feed through in increased consumer prices for a range of foodstuffs that depend on grain as a key input.”

Brian Irwin, chairman of Irwin’s Bakery based in Portadown, said that a big part of the price of bread is actually the gas used for baking.

“Everyone is familiar with the enormous price increase of wholesale gas so in time that will feed through to increase costs in products,” he said.

“The diesel to move the grain from farm to mill and from mill to bakery is all going up and farmers will also have increased costs too because they require fertiliser from the crops.

“Fertiliser prices have gone up multiple times, obviously driven by gas prices as fertiliser and gas are closely linked,” he added.

“In addition to this a lot of the raw materials for making fertiliser, a large percentage of them is manufactured in Russia and Ukraine.”

The bakery chairman said that this increase is “unprecedented” and the market is “extremely volatile” at the minute.

“What our industry is hoping for is policy changes from the Government that will mitigate these enormous hikes in costs,” said Mr Irwin.

“While we don’t use Russian and Ukrainian wheat in the UK, it is the impact of world prices which are at a 10-year high, maybe more.

“It is too early to say how much this increase will be as we are in a state of flux at the minute, it is certainly tricky for many industries.”

Michael Bell, executive director of the NI Food and Drink Association (NIFDA), said that the rising inflation will soon be seen on our supermarket shelves.

“Policymakers have decisions to make as to how to ease pressure on low income consumers in light of these global challenges, for example cutting fuel excise duty as the Irish government has done this week,” he said.