Warning over cat poisonings in Swindon after four pets die

Cat owners in north Swindon are being warned to be vigilant after a spate of poisonings (Jonathan Brady/PA)

An urgent warning has been issued to cat owners in Swindon after four pets died from poisoning.

Wiltshire Police warned cat owners in the Emerald Crescent area of Blunsdon St Andrew to keep a close eye on their pets.

The force said a joint investigation into the poisonings had been launched with the RSPCA.

PCSO Danielle Hindmarsh said: “Four cats have died in tragic circumstances, which has been incredibly upsetting for their owners.

“These deaths have taken place in the last few days and we are working with our partners to get to the bottom of it.

“Please rest assured that we are taking these incidents incredibly seriously and we are appealing for anyone who has information about what has happened to come forward.

“Cat owners should be vigilant about their animals where possible and consider purchasing GPS collars which are readily available online to monitor the movements of their pets.”