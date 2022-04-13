Watch: Boris Johnson faces Line of Duty ‘interview’ in parody video

A parody social media video featuring Line of Duty’s AC-12 characters grilling the Prime Minister Boris Johnson over the ‘partygate’ scandal has gone viral after being shared by Jed Mercurio and star Martin Compston.

The video created by the group Led by Donkeys, which has over 900,000 views so far on Twitter, features clips of the characters in the show spliced together with images of Boris Johnson.

It shows Superintendent Hastings, DI Arnott and DI Fleming — played in the show by Enniskillen actor Adrian Dunbar, Martin Compston and Vicky McClure respectively — ‘interviewing’ Mr Johnson in a parody of the drama’s memorable scenes.

Led By Donkeys has yet to confirm whether the actors’ real voices were used.

The Prime Minister is edited into the seven-minute video, with the three officers appearing to question him about the No. 10 party and other matters from which Mr Johnson has faced criticism over recent months.

In the clip, DI Arnott begins by introducing the Prime Minister by his full name – Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson – as DI Fleming goes on to say: “We’ve been asked to review your case, the case of a Prime Minister who has broken the law”.

Hastings then adds: “Too many of our institutions are failing the British public by turning a blind eye to your wrongdoing, but not us, fella.

"We will uphold standards without fear or favour.”

Mr Johnson has faced significant criticism in the last day, after both he and the Chancellor Rishi Sunak were fined over a Downing Street Party.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister, the Chancellor and Carrie Johnson, the Prime Minister's wife, paid fines over a birthday party held for the PM in the Cabinet room in No 10 in June 2020.

Mr Johnson said it "did not occur" to him that the gathering in the Cabinet to mark his 56th birthday was a violation of coronavirus rules, but that he "now humbly accepts" he did breach Covid-19 laws.

Mr Sunak, meanwhile, said: "I deeply regret the frustration and anger caused and I am sorry."

However, neither politician suggested they were considering resigning over the police finding.

Scotland Yard has made at least 50 referrals for fixed penalty notices (FPNs) - up from 20 at the end of March - to ACRO Criminal Records Office, which is responsible for issuing the fines.

Mr Johnson is understood to have been present at six of the at least 12 events being investigated.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defended the Prime Minister on Wednesday morning, saying he is "human" and did not knowingly break the law.

Asked on Sky News how Mr Johnson can "possibly remain in office", Mr Shapps said: "Everyone is human, people sometimes make mistakes."

On whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament, Mr Shapps told ITV's Good Morning Britain programme: "I don't think he knowingly broke the laws when he came to Parliament. We now know that the Metropolitan Police have said that he shouldn't have stepped into the Cabinet Room when staff had organised a surprise.

"I don't think he came to Parliament thinking that that breached the rules."