Watch: 'Nightmare' cruise passengers stage protest after docking in Belfast

Hundreds of passengers on a luxury cruise ship demanded to get off after their "nightmare" voyage saw them miss a number of scheduled stops before docking in Belfast.

Passengers on the two-week Norwegian Spirit tour staged a protest after complaining of "stale food" and overflowing toilets.

Around 2,000 tourists were on board the liner after paying £5,300 per ticket for the trip.

Footage circulated on social media shows irate passengers demanding to be taken back to London and calling for refunds.

The luxury cruise ship had been supposed to dock in France, Amsterdam, Norway and Iceland after setting off from Southampton on September 27.

Amsterdam was cut from the trip after customers were told of concerns due to high winds, while Le Havre in France was also skipped.

The ship stopped in Norway in what was described as a "deserted" town before skipping Reykjavik for an unintended stop in Greenock, Scotland.

After being denied permission to dock in Greenock on Monday the ship changed course for Belfast where they were expected on Tuesday.

Passengers, who had been unable to leave the ship for three days, then staged a protest against conditions on board the luxury liner, which boasts a multitude of restaurants, nightclubs and bars.

Many passengers decided to leave the ship when it docked in Belfast, to make their own way home.

One passenger told the Mail Online that it was a "nightmare holiday".

"There are a lot of angry people on this ship and the lack of adequate explanation as to what’s going on almost caused a riot this morning," Deena Roland, 48, from Devon said.

"It’s been a nightmare of a holiday, and now many of the toilets in the cabins are overflowing with sewage.

"It’s really not my idea of a luxury cruise break."

A spokesman for Norwegian Cruise Line told the Mail Online that the voyage had been hit with weather issues.

Passengers were offered a 25% discount voucher for other cruises.

"Norwegian Spirit was forced to cancel her call to Greenock due to weather conditions as well as a delay caused by a departing Navy vessel that experienced a technical malfunction," a spokesman said.

“We always do our best to provide our guests with a truly enjoyable and memorable vacation, but our very first priority is to ensure their safety and the safety of our crew.”