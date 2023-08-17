Watchdog to reinvestigate death of pedestrian hit by police vehicle

Kimberley Cameron died on April 16 2021 in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, as the result of a crash involving a Thames Valley Police vehicle (Tim Ockenden/PA)

A watchdog is to reinvestigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a pedestrian who was hit by a police vehicle, after new evidence was heard during her inquest.

Kimberley Cameron, 27, died on April 16 2021 in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, as the result of a crash involving a Thames Valley Police (TVP) vehicle.

An officer was responding to a report of a serious traffic collision and he was travelling at approximately 62mph in a 40mph zone on the A41 with lights and sirens on when his vehicle hit Ms Cameron.

At the time, she was crossing the road between two stationary vehicles on a pedestrian crossing when the lights were on green for traffic.

Police watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) finished an investigation in February 2022 and shared the findings with Ms Cameron’s family, TVP and HM Coroner.

The IOPC concluded that the officer involved in the crash acted in accordance with the relevant policies and procedures.

During the inquest, which concluded in October 2022, new information was provided by a police driving trainer, who gave evidence that “strongly suggested the officer should have slowed considerably” given he did not have a clear view of the crossing, the IOPC said.

The watchdog has now said there is a “real possibility” the new evidence would have led “wholly or partly” to different decisions.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “The death of Kimberley Cameron is a tragedy and our thoughts and sympathies remain with her family and friends.

“The evidence provided by the police driving trainer at the inquest had not been requested as part of our investigation.

“We believe there is a real possibility that this new evidence – had it been sought during our investigation – would have led wholly or partly to different decisions regarding discipline, performance, and/or whether or not the matter should be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service.

“We are now reinvestigating all of the circumstances surrounding Ms Cameron’s death, giving due consideration to this new evidence.”

The IOPC has informed Ms Cameron’s family, the officer involved and Thames Valley Police of the decision.