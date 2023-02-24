We stick by our friends, American envoy tells Ukraine vigil

Hundreds gather in London’s Trafalgar Square to mark one year since Putin launched all-out attack on neighbour

Crowds during a United With Ukraine vigil to mark one year of war in Ukraine in Trafalgar Square, London — © PA

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has served as a reminder that the US and the UK will “always stand by our friends, the US ambassador told a vigil in London’s Trafalgar Square last night.

The bloody conflict has left hundreds of thousands dead and millions of civilians displaced.

On the eve of the conflict’s anniversary yesterday evening, hundreds of people gathered in central London in solidarity with the invaded nation at an event jointly co-ordinated by the US and Ukraine embassies.

A large screen was lit up with the words “slava Ukraini” — meaning glory to Ukraine — a national salute that has become the battle cry in the fightback against Moscow.

Videos showed crowds draped in Ukrainian flags and joining in as singer-songwriter Jamala Bird performed Ukrainian songs on the big screen.

The Ukrainian band Antytila performed via video-link, accompanied by a live dance performance in Trafalgar Square.

US ambassador Jane Hartley told the crowd: “It’s been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine — a shocking and brutal act committed by a remorseless tyrant.

“Through this entire war, the Ukrainian people have shown the world their strength and incredible courage.

“That’s what Putin underestimated all along.

“Blinded by arrogance, Putin believed that the Ukrainian army was weak.

“He believed that the international community would look the other way.

“He believed that the war would be over in days. Well, how wrong was he?”

At 11am today, people across the UK will observe a minute’s silence to mark the first anniversary of the invasion.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was a way of paying tribute to the Ukrainians fighting back and a way of highlight the UK’s solidarity with the country.

Separately, the defence secretary suggested yesterday the war could rage on for at least another year.

Ben Wallace warned the way Putin was content to operate his army as a “meat grinder” meant he was not going to stop despite incurring horrific casualties.

The former Scots Guard also told the radio station LBC he was open to sending more British tanks to Kyiv, and suggested Ukraine was likely to receive fighter jets from other Nato-member countries.

More than 2,000 Ukrainians have been offered support in Northern Ireland since the Russian invasion a year ago.

The war has seen swathes of people forced to flee their homes.

The Executive Office has been running a sponsorship scheme where Ukrainians are hosted by local families.

More than £1million has been paid out to locals participating in the initiative.

Ian Snowden, who has been leading Stormont’s Ukrainian refugee support team, said 1,855 people had arrived under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme and another 276 through the Ukraine Family Scheme.

“Soon after the war began, it became clear that millions of Ukrainians needed urgent sanctuary,” he added.

“We have been working closely with public bodies, voluntary organisations and district councils to ensure the Ukrainian people who came here were offered the support they needed. To date, 1,855 Ukrainians are known to have arrived here under the Homes for Ukraine Scheme and 276 Ukrainians have moved under the Ukraine Family Scheme.

“Ukrainians are now living in 671 properties which have been very generously provided by local people.

“A total of £1,184,750 has also been paid in ‘thank you’ payments to Homes for Ukraine hosts to date.”

Mr Snowden said one of the most importance sources of support for Ukrainians arriving here were the assistance centres opened in April.

He explained: “Representatives from various organisations are available at the centres to offer advice on a range of issues including education, health and applying for benefits, housing and jobs.

“So far, there have been more than 3,300 visits to the assistance centres by Ukrainians, which shows how valuable they have been over the past year.

“As many of them are now settled, we are looking at other ways we can offer support, including helplines, online guides and support workers.

“One year on, all the partners involved remain committed to doing all we can to help the Ukrainians who come here.

“We will continue to adapt our services to meet their needs for as long as support is required.”