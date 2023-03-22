Weapons recovered by detectives investigating dissident republicans

One of two suspected firearms recovered by police (PSNI/PA) — © PSNI

Detectives investigating dissident republicans in Northern Ireland have recovered two suspected guns and ammunition in the Omagh area.

The weapons were found in a hide on land in the Seskinore Road area of the Co Tyrone town on Tuesday, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.

Officers are investigating a potential link to the New IRA.

One of two suspected firearms recovered by police (PSNI/PA) — © PSNI

The extremist group opposed to the peace process claimed responsibility for a murder bid on a senior PSNI officer in Omagh last month.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell was shot multiple times in an attack at a sports centre as he finished coaching a youth football team. He remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

Detectives from the PSNI Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) recovered the suspected firearms and ammunition on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Hamlin said: “The weapons were recovered from a constructed hide which had been secreted in the ground. The items have been taken away for further forensic examination. A main line of inquiry is that the weapons may be linked to the New IRA.

Ammunition recovered by police (PSNI/PA) — © PSNI

“Our aim will always be to protect communities and keep people safe from harm, and today’s search demonstrates that we will continue to work with our communities to disrupt the activities of this small group of people who are intent on using violence.

“There is no place for this type of activity and the vast majority of people in our communities want to live in a peaceful society.

“We’re grateful for the support of local communities, and are keen to encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101.”