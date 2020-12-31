Weather warning for snow and ice in parts of Northern Ireland on New Year's Eve

The Met Office said that snow and ice may bring some disruption across the west and north this morning.

Warnings are in place for other parts of the UK.

As well as icy conditions along the south coast of England on New Year's Eve morning, 2cm to 3cm of snow could fall, mainly over hills.

Other Met Office warnings are in place in parts of Scotland, northern England and north Wales.

Met Office chief meteorologist Paul Gundersen said: "There is a risk of further snow moving south across Scotland, northern England and the Midlands on Thursday."

Although the AA said regional restrictions imposed due to Covid-19 meant roads were quieter than normal yesterday, bitterly cold conditions are forecast to continue throughout today and into the new year.

Meanwhile, 2020 has been hailed as a "truly remarkable" weather year after featuring the sunniest spring and the wettest February on record.

The Met Office said the UK's "year of extremes" was on course to be the third or fourth warmest year on record, and to be in the top 10 for both rainfall and sunshine. The past year also boasted an October day which smashed rainfall records.