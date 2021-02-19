Welsh politician put murder trial at risk with 'inappropriate' tweet

Plaid Cymru representative and domestic abuse campaigner publicly rebuked by judge

A politician has been reprimanded in court for retweeting "highly inappropriate" comments about a murder trial which risked it being aborted.

Helen Mary Jones, a Plaid Cymru member of the Welsh Parliament, shared a Twitter post written by a domestic abuse campaigner which expressed "hope" that a jury would find a man guilty of murdering his wife.

The tweet, posted on Saturday and shared by Ms Jones the same day, related to the trial of Anthony Williams (70), who killed his wife Ruth (67), five days into lockdown, on March 28 last year.

He was sentenced to five years in jail yesterday at Swansea Crown Court for manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility after being cleared of murder, following evidence his mental state was "severely affected" during the UK's lockdown.

Following his sentencing, a judge accused both Ms Jones and the author of the tweet, domestic violence campaigner Rachel Williams, of abusing their "social media, political influences and high profiles" and of risking the collapse of the trial.

The tweet, written alongside a BBC article about the trial, said: "Another perp using the 'I just snapped'. It is complete bullshit! As so many of us will know, there would have been history of domestic abuse.

"I hope this jury finds him guilty of murder. Rest in peace, Ruth."

Judge Paul Thomas said the jury in the trial had been sent away for the weekend and were in the middle of deliberating counts of murder or manslaughter when the post was written and shared.

The judge said he believed the post "ran the risk of influencing a jury" had they become aware of it, particularly as the catchment area for the court's juries fell into Ms Jones' Mid and West Wales constituency.

"On the face of it, it amounts to a clear contempt of court. You both abused your social media, political influences and high profiles," Judge Thomas said.

Ms Jones told the court she had not "read the original post carefully" but accepted it was "entirely" her fault for not realising the case was ongoing."

Ms Williams, a prominent anti-domestic violence campaigner, apologised to the court and said jeopardising such a trial "would go against every fibre in my body".

Judge Thomas said that having heard from both women, there was no need to invoke a summary procedure for contempt of court, which could lead to further action being taken, and that only "admonishment is appropriate".

During the trial, it emerged Anthony Williams told police he "literally choked the living daylights" out of his wife Ruth at their home in Cwmbran on the morning of March 28 last year, after he "snapped" following a period of feeling depressed and anxious.

Sentencing him yesterday, Judge Thomas said that it was a "tragic case on several levels", but in his view Williams's mental state was "severely affected at the time".

Judge Thomas said: "The overwhelming greatest tragedy here is a lady of 67 who had so much to live for, had her life ended by an act of great violence at the hands, literally, of a man she loved for very nearly 50 years."