What has happened with the Government’s plans to curb Channel crossings?

Sweeping asylum reforms are poised to become law as a barge arrives at the port where it is set to house hundreds of migrants.

The news marks a step forward in efforts by the Government to cut the number of Channel crossings and get to grips with the backlog of asylum cases awaiting a decision.

The PA news agency takes a look at the developments so far this week.

– What happened in Parliament?

The Illegal Migration Bill is poised to become law after ministers saw off fresh challenges by peers who tried to make further changes to the proposed legislation.

Another series of votes by MPs on Monday night marked the end of the parliamentary tussle between the Commons and the Lords, known as ping-pong, over the detail of the flagship reforms which has paved the way for the Bill to receive royal assent.

– Why is this significant?

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out the Bill as a key element of one of the main priorities of his tenure, his pledge to “stop the boats”.

This will be seen by the Government as a significant breakthrough in the wake of ferocious opposition towards the plans from campaigners and in the Lords.

– How will the law change?

The much-criticised proposed legislation will, for the first time, prevent migrants from claiming asylum in the UK if they arrive by unauthorised means, such as by crossing the Channel in a dinghy.

The Government hopes measures contained in the Bill will make sure migrants who do arrive without permission are detained and then promptly deported from the UK, either to their home country or to another country such as Rwanda, although this particular deal is currently the subject of a legal challenge.

– What do critics say about the plans?

Campaigners have lamented the proposals, warning that they are cruel, inhumane, unworkable and will not stop people trying to come to the UK to seek asylum. Some have argued it strips away long-standing promises the country has made to provide sanctuary and aid to refugees.

– Why does the Government disagree?

Mr Sunak and Home Secretary Suella Braverman insist the Bill is paramount to deterring Channel crossings and controlling the number of people arriving and staying in the UK, as well as overhauling elements of the asylum system.

– What else is happening?

A huge barge which will house 500 asylum seekers has arrived at its destination after weeks of delay.

The Bibby Stockholm was pulled by a tug boat into Portland Port in Dorset on Tuesday, a month behind schedule, having left Falmouth in Cornwall on Monday after maintenance work was carried out.

Despite opposition from residents and the area’s Tory MP, Downing Street defended the use of barges to house migrants, insisting it is a cheaper alternative to housing them in hotels.

– Why is this needed?

In further details published on Tuesday, the Home Office stressed the need for the barge to help accommodate some of the 51,000 “destitute” migrants currently living in hotels at a cost to the taxpayer of more than £6 million a day.

The department said the Portland site was “suitable” because it was “as self-sufficient as possible” in a bid to “minimise the impact on local communities and services”.

– How will this work?

The barge will house single adult men and the barge will initially be in place for 18 months, although this will be kept under review. It is expected asylum seekers will stay on board between three and six months but this could rise to nine months.

The first group of asylum seekers are expected to board the barge later this month, with the number increasing in stages.

They will not be detained on the boat and a bus is being provided when they need transport for appointments.

On board, there is air conditioning, wifi, heating, communal spaces and a canteen in addition to cabins.

Funding has been set aside for basic NHS healthcare on board, with Dorset Council being given £3,500 per occupied bed space to reduce the pressure on local services.

– What about plans for migrant accommodation in Sussex and Lincolnshire?

The Home Office is still working on plans to house asylum seekers in a former prison on the outskirts of Bexhill in Sussex.

No final decision has been made on the Northeye site but, if it is used, the Government hopes it could house around 1,200 people at its peak.

But the Home Secretary has agreed plans to house up to 2,000 single, adult male asylum seekers at former airbase RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire, with initially 200 people arriving at the site.

The Home Office said it is still working on developing the site and is yet to confirm when it will open.