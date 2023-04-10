What the papers say – April 10

Junior doctors on strike, the Labour party’s ads and a positive sign for the global economy all led Easter Monday’s front pages across British newspapers. — © Peter Byrne

Junior doctors on strike, the Labour party’s controversial ad campaign and a positive sign for the global economy all lead Easter Monday’s newspaper front pages.

A report from The Guardian has revealed via a two-year long report that the UK is “not close” to being a “racially just” society, with findings showing high levels of abuse, inequality and discrimination.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has made “no apologies” and stood by his advertising antics against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak despite Tory anger, the Daily Mail reports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Independentcontinues its campaign for an Afghan war veteran to gain asylum in Britain with a former army chief supporting the effort.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Telegraph reports GPs will scrap routine services for up to a week to deal with the upcoming junior doctor strikes.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Labour will continue to blame the PM for the crashing economy with the party’s controversial ad attacks to continue, The Timesreports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Mirrorled with record ambulance delays meaning one in three people who call 999 in an emergency have had to make their own way to the hospital.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Financial Times reports on positive signs for the global economy with financial growth outlook outpaces forecasts, dodging a “big slowdown”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Pharmacists, GPs and matrons have been “drafted” into hospitals to try and fill the gaps caused by strikes by junior doctors, the i reports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Express leads with millions of Britons demanding banks to stay open as they prefer to deal with someone in person rather than over the internet.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star says scientists advising an “alien hunting” mission to Jupiter say they are looking for organisms that look more like prawns than “little green men”.