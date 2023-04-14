What the papers say – April 14

NHS Strikes, the death of a fashion icon and MPs hitting out at Suella Braverman’s “racist rhetoric” led the front pages across the UK on Friday. — © Peter Byrne

NHS strikes, the death of a fashion icon and MPs hitting out at Suella Braverman’s “racist rhetoric” lead the front pages across the UK on Friday.

The NHS is set for another round of strikes as nurse union members are set to reject the Government’s new pay deal, The Times reports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Express leads with a report that the Duke of Sussex’s brief return to attend his father’s coronation will not be enough to mend his relationship with the royal family.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Thursday that women do not have male genitalia, “broadsiding” Sir Keir Starmer, who last week said one in 10 women do have male genitalia, the Daily Mailreports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Guardian leads with more MPs “hitting out” at Suella Braverman’s “racist rhetoric”, accusing the Home Secretary of undermining the party for her own leadership ambitions.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Families are pleading for disabled children to be able to access their own savings, according to the i.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Official data shows that junior doctor strikes are among the reasons that fatalities tripled during the two-weeks before and after the British Medical Association walkouts, The Telegraph reports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Metro bids farewell to British fashion designer Dame Mary Quant, who died at the age of 93 on Thursday.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The FT leads with cost cuts at EY, with the company’s UK arm expecting staff cuts due to the collapse of the firm trying to split its global business in two.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Convicted rapist Iorworth Hoare has been granted his £7 million in lotto winnings, the Daily Mirror reports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star says the price of deodorant has jumped to £5.