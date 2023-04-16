What the papers say – April 16

The Grand National features on all of the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers as a range of stories jostle for centre stage.

While most titles opt for a picture from Aintree, two lead on the disruption to the big race by animal rights protestors.

TheSunday People reports on 118 arrests from the protests which delayed the race, labelling it a “National disgrace”.

And The Mail on Sunday takes credit for saving the race after its undercover investigation into the plans to disrupt the event.

The Sunday Mirror combines two of the stories which have dominated the week’s front page, saying thousands of NHS workers have been invited to the coronation.

The NHS is the subject of The Observer’s front page as it warns of plans for a “mega-strike” by nurses with the threat of doctors joining in as part of a co-ordinated action.

The Sunday Express returns to the royal family and a report which warns it is on the “brink of collapse” after a sharp drop in public engagements.

The Sunday Telegraph returns to its campaign to stop smart motorways which are to be scrapped by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

A new investigation into a jailed breast cancer specialist leads the Sunday Times which says 650 deaths are under the spotlight.

And the Daily Star Sunday throws itself into the world of James Bond as it reports on an advert for an “oddjob man” to look after special agents.