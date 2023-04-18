What the papers say – April 18

A recovering economy, an investigation into the Prime Minister and a nationwide emergency text all lead the British newspaper front pages.

The Telegraph says single-sex schools can refuse transgender pupils with teachers not having to call children by their chosen pronouns.

Savers withdraw nearly 60 billion dollars (£48.6 billion) from three banks in the US, the Financial Times reports.

TheDaily Mail reports on the imminent test of the UK’s emergency alarm system.

The Daily Express reports the economy is on the mend with positive signs showing a quicker improvement than expected.

The UK security chief has issued an alert over the threat from China, suggesting Beijing “wants supremacy not parity”, according to The Times.

The i reports on the investigation into Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by the UK ethics watchdog over his wife’s shares.

TheDaily Mirror leads with Neville Lawrence warning the people who murdered his son that he will not stop fighting for them to stay in jail until they admit guilt.

Metro reports on Mr Sunak’s maths announcement and how he has been investigated over his failure to declare his wife’s shares.

And theDaily Star says Nasa has warned space travel makes you “goggle-eyed”.