What the papers say – April 19

Sir Keir Starmer’s NHS warning, a crackdown on eco protests and a potential cure for type 2 diabetes lead the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph leads with Sir Keir Starmer saying the NHS is broken with one in five people going to emergency departments because they cannpt get an appointment with a GP.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The i reports that NHS targets will return if Sir Keir Starmer becomes Prime Minister.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

TheDaily Mail says police and judges must end the country’s growing wave of “chaotic eco protests” according to MPs.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Express reports thousands of town hall chiefs pocketed more than £100,000 last year.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

TheDaily Mirror reports on the five Tory politicians who have promised to crack down and ban zombie knives and machetes but you can still buy the weapons.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Metro led with a “dangerous decision” by a probation officer who classified a man who murdered his partner and three children as low-risk.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times says according to a landmark British trial, a diet of soup and shake can reverse type 2 diabetes.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Goldman Sachs have been hit by a trading slowdown as costs rise due to a “retail reversal”, the Financial Times reports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And theDaily Star says the head of Google admitted the dangers of AI “keep him up at night”.