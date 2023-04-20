What the papers say – April 20

The cost of living crisis dominated the front pages across the UK on Thursday as inflation numbers held stubborn.

The i reports the UK could face a 5% increase in interest rates after failing to curb inflation rates, which sit at 10.1%.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

TheDaily Mirror says the cost-of-living crisis is worsening with some food prices rising seven times faster than wages.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Double digit inflation offers little hope for an end to cost of living crisis with food prices still soaring and fears over pay demands, according to the Financial Times.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

An MP said the “penny must drop” as Russian ships with armed guards are allegedly monitoring wind farms and gas pipelines off UK shores, according to The Daily Telegraph.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times reports judges may lose power to block migrant deportation flights as Tory rebels win concessions from Prime Minister Rishi Sunak over Rwanda deportations.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

TheDaily Mail says a foreign rapist is still living in the UK three years after Sir Keir Starmer opposed his deportation.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Two MPs from the opposing sides of politics have united to call for joint action to protect women’s rights, the Daily Express reports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Pro-Russian hackers are trying to destroy critical services over the UK’s support of Ukraine, according to the Metro.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And theDaily Star led with the flat earther who proved the earth is not flat in a costly experiment.