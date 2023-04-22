What the papers say – April 22

The resignation of deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab dominated the front pages across British newspapers on Saturday.

The Independent reports on the sacking of Mr Raab who “rages” against the bullying report that forced him to resign and blamed the media.

The i Weekend reports officials for Mr Raab are angry at his “tone-deaf” forced resignation.

The Daily Telegraph reports on the resignation of Mr Raab, and The Times says he went down swinging.

The Guardiansays Mr Raab quit in fury as he was forced to resign when Rishi Sunak “begrudgingly” accepted a report that alleged Mr Raab bullied civil servants.

“Big names” have quit the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) after a new rape allegation, according to FT Weekend.

Mr Raab said it was “almost impossible” for ministers to deliver for the British people after he resigned, the Daily Mail reports.

The Daily Express says, according to his allies, Mr Raab was forced out for wanting the best for Britain.

TheDaily Star leads with a weather update, with arctic winds going to drop temperatures to -5C before a heatwave defrosts Britain.