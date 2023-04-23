What the papers say – April 23

Sunday’s newspapers carry the death of Australian entertainer Barry Humphries at the age of 89 and claims from Dominic Raab that he was targeted by “activist” civil servants.

Daily Star Sunday marks the comedian’s passing with one of the famous quotes of his alter ego, Dame Edna Everage.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Observer focuses on the former deputy prime minister’s claim of “activist” civil servants, while the Sunday Express adds that they are also “out to get” Suella Braverman.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Sunday Telegraph adds that the Home Secretary has signalled she’s prepared to ignore European courts to start deportation flights to Rwanda.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Sunday Mirror reports Boris Johnson has taken his fourth holiday since resigning as prime minister.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

An MI6 spy sent to a jihadist camp went on to kill his own child, The Sunday Times reports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Independent says the Royal British Legion has urged the Government to help the Afghan war heroes who helped Britain.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A “sick courier service” is delivering knives to “TikTok teens”, according to Sunday People.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Mail on Sunday says protesters are planning to disrupt the Coronation by spooking the King’s horses.