What the papers say – April 25

The escalating crisis in Sudan dominates the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers as they focus on the race to get British citizens out of the war-torn country.

The Times has a picture of people lining up to board a military aircraft as it focuses on a “race against time” to bring 4,000 people out of Sudan.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Mirror – which carries a big picture in tribute to former Strictly Come Dancing judge Len Goodman after his death – says 71 NHS doctors are stranded while The Independent reports on a British doctor being shot as warships are sent to help with the evacuation.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Royal Navy ships also feature on the front of the i, which says stranded Britons face a three-day drive across the country to reach them.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And Metro simply pleads “Get Them Out” as it joins the tributes to Len Goodman.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Telegraph also looks abroad as it concentrates on Foreign Secretary James Cleverly calling on China to come clean on the “biggest military build-up in history”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Closer to home, business and the economy appear on several front pages with The Guardian reporting on the CBI president warning the organisation’s future is in doubt after allegations of sexual harassment.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Mail again focuses on what it calls “the hated tourist tax” and says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has faced criticism from business leaders.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Mr Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt are the focus of the Financial Times, which says they have been “pressed to deliver on pledge to mend ties with business”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

There is more from Mr Sunak on the front of the Daily Express, the PM writing in support of the paper’s campaign to protect women’s rights.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star reports on “no-nookie waivers’ for future space tourists.