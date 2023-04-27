What the papers say – April 27

Many different stories featured across the British front pages of Wednesday, including controversial invites to the King’s Coronation, concerns over health secretary Steve Barclay’s conduct and the blocked sale of one of the biggest gaming companies. — © Peter Byrne

Controversial invites to the King’s coronation and the blocked sale of one of the biggest gaming companies to Microsoft lead the stories across Thursday’s front pages.

The Daily Mail says a “row erupted” on Wednesday as a Chinese official who was pivotal in the crackdown on Hong Kong and a Sinn Fein leader were invited to the coronation.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Telegraph followed suit, saying China’s “architect of the Hong Kong crackdown” has been invited to the coronation.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Financial Times leads with the Competitions and Markets Authority blocking the £75 billion sale of video-game maker Activision Blizzard to Microsoft.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Guardian says concerns have been raised over Health Secretary Steve Barclay in relation to his alleged conduct towards civil servants.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

A magazine writer told a US court that Donald Trump raped her in the fitting room of a department store in 1996, Metro reports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Up to 60 former sub-postmasters who were wrongly accused of stealing money after a computer accounting error have died before the end of the public inquiry into the matter, The Times reports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she has vowed to put more police “boots” on the ground as a part of her plan to tackle crime, the Daily Express says.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Mirror says Levi Bellfield has signed a written confession over the murders of mother and daughter Lin and Megan Russell in 1996.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Doctors have issued a warning over a weight-loss drug being sold illegally on Facebook which poses a “genuine threat” to health, the i reports.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Independent continues its campaign to save an Afghan war veteran from being deported to Rwanda.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star “debunks” scientists who say Jaffa Cakes are the best biscuit for dunking into tea.