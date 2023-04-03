What the papers say – April 3

The Government’s planned crackdown on grooming gangs features on the front pages of Monday’s newspapers.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is today due to announce new measures for police and vowed that “political correctness” will not get in the way of the crackdown.

That message is echoed in The Daily Telegraph, which says police have been told the “ethnicity of grooming gangs cannot be ignored”.

The Times also focuses on the issue, saying that gangs have been “fed by political correctness”, while the Daily Express says women have been put at risk by “woke politics”.

The Guardian looks at NHS delays which it says are leaving thousands of children facing a “lifelong” impact on their health.

Mental health is the focus of the i, which reports on an investigation into NHS services being upgraded to a public inquiry.

The Daily Mirror focuses on Home Secretary Suella Braverman, saying she has claimed nearly £25,000 in expenses towards energy bills at her London house.

The Sun reports on a £250,000 bounty placed on the head of Thomas Cashman, who was convicted last week of the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool.

Parking apps draw the attention of the Daily Mail, which says more than two million people will soon be living in “parking meter deserts” as pay and display machines are scrapped in favour of cashless alternatives.

The Independent reports on the Government backtracking on tightening a loophole allowing executives to use the apprentice fund to pay for university courses.

A surprise cut in output by oil producers of more than one million barrels a day features on the front of the Financial Times.

And the Metro focuses on fears of 19-hour ferry delays at Dover for the Easter holiday.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, looks at the world of AI and a chatbot’s unnerving request.