What the papers say – August 1

Reaction to the Government announcing support for future oil and gas licensing rounds in the North Sea leads the nation’s papers on Tuesday.

The Guardian and Metro report environmental groups and experts reacted to the announcement with “dismay” and “fury”, while the Daily Mirror carries the headline “Just Stop Sunak”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Elsewhere, The Telegraph says a new study has found the pandemic lockdowns damaged the emotional development of almost half of children.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times reports ministers are planning to introduce tougher sentences for shoplifting, burglary, theft and common assault.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Britain has been banned from EU trade talks after after the Government attempted to bypass the EU on post-Brexit trade, according to The Independent.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The i leads with a warning over the risks posed by artificial intelligence weapons.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Financial Times says there has been a jump in mortgage approvals and consumer credit in a sign that interest rates may rise this week.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Express reports high street banks will be forced to pass on interest rate rises to savers, while the Daily Mail carries fallout from its campaign against “corrupt migration lawyers”.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star says the Prime Minister has defended his use of a helicopter to travel around the country.