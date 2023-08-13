What the papers say – August 13

What the papers say (PA)

The Sunday papers are dominated by the deaths of six people after a boat sank off the coast of France while trying to cross the Channel.

The Observer, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People all lead with the story, which has prompted anger over the Government’s asylum policy.

Meanwhile, the Sunday Express carries the headline: “For pity’s sake stop the boats.”

Elsewhere, The Sunday Telegraph reports ministers are looking to hire more barges and use office and student accommodation blocks to house migrants.

Tougher A-level grading is needed to halt a surge in university dropouts, according to The Sunday Times.

The Independent continues its campaign calling on the Government to grant UK asylum for thousands of Afghan refugees.

And the Daily Star Sunday says boffins have a “secret plan” to contact aliens by inviting them to play chess.