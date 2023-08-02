What the papers say – August 2

Police told to hand cautions out for minor crimes, a new cancer pill and AI helping spot breast cancer are among the top stories on the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph relays a message from the Ministry of Justice who are telling police that thieves and drug users should be handed cautions rather than jail time.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Metro says a new cancer pill inspired by a nine-year-old destroys tumours, but not healthy cells.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Times features a story on AI being able to spot more breast cancer cases.

The Mirror reports Anton Du Beke was stabbed by his father as a young man.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Independent’s campaign to keep the Afghan war pilot in the UK continues.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The i leads with fears of recession as interest rates are set to rise until Christmas.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Businesses have breathed a “sigh of relief” as the plan for a post-Brexit rival to the EU’s CE product quality mark was ditched, according to the Financial Times.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

The Daily Express reports on the biggest housing price fall in 14 years but warns a rise is on the way.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

And the Daily Star says “NASA boffins” have lost a spacecraft worth £1 billion after they “fiddled with the aerial”.