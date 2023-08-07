What the papers say – August 7

What the papers say (PA)

Stories on the Government’s plans for migrants, the renting crisis and a laboratory preparing for the next pandemic feature on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express say businesses who hire migrants illegally could face severe fines of up to £60,000.

Migrants could be sent to Ascension Island if the Rwanda deportation plan is stopped, according to the Daily Mail.

The Metro leads with Labour saying they would temporarily house migrants on barges if they win the next election.

The Independent says renters are paying nearly four times more than homeowners on housing, with millions of people spending at least half of their income on rent.

The i features a story on a laboratory in Porton Down that has started developing vaccines to prepare for another viral outbreak.

Meanwhile, analysis from the Financial Times shows European companies have lost £100 billion in their operations in Russia since the country invaded Ukraine last year.

The Daily Mirror shares its poll results on dangerous dogs, with 74% of readers demanding tougher action to stop deadly attacks.

The Guardian reports that the most lucrative media and consultancy work goes to the Tories, mainly driven by Boris Johnson’s earnings.

And, the Daily Star disagrees with Star Trek actor William Shatner, who believes aliens have not visited earth.