What the papers say – August 9

What the papers say (PA)

A new deal with Turkey, remembering the late Queen and hackers breaking into Britain’s voting register made Britain’s front pages on Wednesday.

The Daily Express says the Government has struck a new deal with Turkey in an effort to stop people smugglers.

The Daily Mirror pays tribute to Sinead O’Connor alongside a story on the Prince and Princess of Wales, who will pay tribute to the late Queen in September.

Metro and the Daily Mail feature a story on hackers breaking into Britain’s voting register and accessing the details of more than 40 million people.

The Daily Telegraph reports the number of civil servants earning more than £100,000 has nearly doubled.

Britain has imposed its toughest sanctions on Vladimir Putin’s allies, The Independent says.

The Times and i lead with a new weight-loss jab could help reduce heart problems.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports Google and Universal are in talks over licensing music made by AI.

The public could receive hundreds of millions in compensation in the first class action claim against water companies, according to The Guardian.

And the Daily Star says AI is taking the jobs of psychics and tarot readers.